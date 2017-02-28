Tinkler eyes Downs showdown

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler believes a victory against inform, on Friday will establish their credentials as potential title winners. City are the surprise package this season and are currently joint log leaders with SuperSport United, both on 35 points.

Tinkler’s charges are one of two clubs , the other one was Ajax Cape Town – to have beaten Sundowns this season in the league , when they defeated them 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld. “What we said to the players was that the game against Baroka was the most important one this season,” Tinkler said. “A win took us to 35 and it takes us to the Sundowns’ game with a lot of confidence and belief in ourselves.

“If we can get a result against Sundowns then I think people will stand up and look at us as potential title winners. But that would have been very different had we lost this game. “We know it is going to be tough, Sundowns are a great team, there’s a lot of depth in their squad. They are a well-oiled machine going forward.” City returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thumping of Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday with a brace from Lehlohonolo Majoro and a goal from Sibusiso Masina.

“It was important for us to collect three points. There was huge disappointment after the draw against Orlando Pirates,” Tinkler said. We knew we threw away two points and you could feel it in the change room that the players were not happy. “But I thought it was a positive result knowing that we had Baroka in the next match. “At the beginning of the season we played them while we were doing well but we lost at home.

And then when we played them in the Telkom Knockout and allowed them back in the game and we had to go all the way to extra time to beat them. So we knew it was always going to be a difficult one, what was important was the player’s attitude, the mindset and they showed that.”

-NEVILLE KHOZA