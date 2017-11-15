Tinkler: We would have loved to have a full week with the whole squad

As they prepare for the first leg of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup final, SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has said that he would have loved to complete the preparations with the full squad.

Tinkler has to prepare for the highly anticipated clash without some of his key players which includes Dean Furman, Morgan Gould, Ronwen Williams, Clayton Daniels and Bradley Grobler due to their commitment in the national team with Bafana Bafana.

The players were playing in Bafana’s last game of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which saw Bafana lose 2-1 to Senegal away from home. The players will arrive in South Africa at 17h30 on Thursday and fly out to Democratic Republic of Congo the following morning to face TP Mazembe on Sunday.

“We would have loved to have a full week with the whole squad but that didn’t happen,” said Tinkler during their press conference ahead of the first leg final.

However, Tinkler said he will not blame SAFA nor CAF for allowing the final to be played on this date.

“Who do we blame here, CAF or SAFA? Was this the right date to have the final but we have to go on,” he added.

Jeremy Brockie will be playing on Thursday morning when his national team, New Zealand takes on Peru and he is expected to return to SA on Friday morning, the day his club is leaving for DRC.

