Titi Luzipho fills the Athenaeum

NELSON Mandela Bay songstress Titi Luzipho performed her show Being Women to a full house at the Athenaeum on Saturday. Titi wowed the audience with her powerful voice.

She had her fans on their feet and singing along with songs such as Moya Oyingcwele, Inyathi and more. She also performed Aluta Continua by the late Miriam Makeba with her mother Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipho.

Born into a musically gifted family, Titi’s late grandfather CB Qwesha was a musical genius and composer. His work, Ndisindise O Jehova, Save me Oh Thou Jehova became one of the world’s greatest hymns.

The talented vocalist has become a household name in the jazz circles of the country. After completing matric in 2010, she moved to Cape Town where she studied for a BMus in jazz performance at the University of Cape Town as well as a course in performing arts at the University of the Western Cape.

At the age of 18, Titi had already shared the stage with local and international music stars including Feya Faku, McCoy Mrubata, Gloria Bosman, Judith Sephuma, Zonke, Caiphus Semenya, Loyiso Bala, Ringo Madlingozi and George Benson.

“I feel like screaming out loud to express my gratitude, thank you so much Port Elizabeth for the love. It is so nice to receive so much love at home.

Soon I will be releasing my album and I thank my producer Luyanda Madope for his hard work, may he continue to shine,” Titi said. She also expressed the love she has for her family, thanking them for their support.

She said her mother taught her many things which is why she made it this far. “My mum gave me knowledge and wisdom and in between there was also correction. I thank her for all that she has taught me.” In 2011, producer Zwai Bala took her under his wing to develop and nurture her outstanding vocal ability.

During this time, she continued performing and gaining valuable experience as production assistant at Bala Brothers Productions.

This young artist, with a voice older than her years, has taken every experience in her stride and is ready to release her first single later this year.

Titi, now based in Johannesburg, has built quite a following introducing and refining the concept #SongsMyMotherTaughtMe, a tribute to the massive musical influence her mother has had on her life. Titi has just completed a national tour with this creative concept and sold out in Durban and Cape Town.

