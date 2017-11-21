Toddler electrocuted by illegally connected wires

Two-year-old Tshepang Mosia was electrocuted on Monday after he slipped and fell on illegally-connected electric wires in the Sukamumva informal settlement in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal.

The boy and his nanny Aniswa Shazi left the local daycare and were walking to a nearby spaza shop when he tripped and his hands landed on electric wires lying on the path that they were walking on.

According to reports, Shazi attempted to save the boy who died instantly and she was also shocked in the process.

However, she was rushed to the RK Khan Hospital and survived.

The boy’s mother Palesa Mosia was traumatised and wept as she watched her son being loaded into a mortuary van.

She could not speak to the media due to shock.

An inquest docket was opened at the Chatsworth police station to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

