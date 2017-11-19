Toddler killed in gang-related shooting

A two-year-old boy was accidentally shot dead while playing in the street in a gang-related incident in Port Elizabeth.

It was just a normal day for Akiem Baartman, who was playing in the street when he was fatally struck in the head by a bullet in Helenvale on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the provincial Gang Investigation Unit is on the manhunt for an alleged gang affiliate who fatally wounded the boy and injured a teenager.

It is alleged that a 17-year-old teenager was sitting on the steps of a house in Hartbees Street when the suspect approached from an open field and started shooting at him.

“The victim ran into the street and the suspect continued firing at him. A two-year-old boy, Akiem Baartman, who was playing in the street, was fatally struck by a bullet in the head,” Naidu said.

She said the shooting at the teenager was gang related and the police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The teenager was injured in the neck.

Major-General Funeka Siganga, Cluster Commander for the Mount Road Cluster, said all means possible would be used to thoroughly investigate the case and bring the culprit to book.

Siganga called on communities to expose those who engaged in criminal activities and not to keep quiet as these criminals had no respect for the innocent people living among them.

The police have appealed to communities to work with them by reporting the whereabouts of the suspect.

-TNA Reporter