Tourism in the Cape ‘all gold’

The Cape Town tourism sector is expected to bounce back this financial year and increase its contribution to the country’s GDP following a six-year slump in the number of visitors and a drop in revenues.

Also, Cape Town International Airport scored a milestone with 10 million passengers passing through in 2016, which is the highest number ever recorded. December also recorded an 8% year-on-year increase with more than 500000 arrivals.

According to the general manager at Pepperclub Hotel & Spa, Josia Montsho, the tourism industry plays a major role in contributing towards economic growth and witnessing the industry perform beyond expectations is an encouraging sign for the local economy.

“After experiencing the biggest decline in six years in 2015 due to changes to visa and immigration policies, the industry has made an exceptional recovery,” Montsho said.

The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has reported that results across individual destinations were mixed due to increased safety and security concerns, unusually strong exchange rate fluctuations and the drop in oil prices and other commodities.

Montsho points to the preliminary figures for visitor traffic recently released by five of Cape Town’s major attractions, who all reported record year-on-year figures for December 2016, including Table Mountain Aerial Cable Way (0.3% increase), Cape Point in Table Mountain National Park (15% increase), Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens (6% increase), Robben Island (4% increase) and Groot Constantia (25% increase).

“Most tourists want to visit the usual big attractions in and around Cape Town. In order of demand I would say Table Mountain, the Cape of Good Hope, the penguins in Simons Town, Cape Town city centre, the Winelands (Stellenbosch and Franschhoek in particular), our beaches (Clifton and Camps Bay in particular) and the V&A Waterfront,” the Cape Town Tour Guide Co said.

“As South Africa offers international travellers a variety of experiences at an affordable price, it comes as no surprise that the country has regained its popularity among travellers,” Montsho said.

Private tour guide and consultant for Travel in Southern Africa, Clive de Bruyne touched on how tourists receive the city with quality game viewing, what they like the most and their highlights. He said he has not yet experienced anyone being disappointed.

“Our clients generally look to experience some of our culinary and cultural delights. So they will look to us to direct them to the hottest show on at the time at Cape Town’s various theatres.

“The younger crowd will look to spend some time partying at the latest club trending on social media. And everyone wants to eat at the restaurant they have heard their friends talking about.”

Montsho said the 2017 Virtuoso Luxe Report said the country is the number one world destination for adventure.

KEITUMETSI MOTLHALE

news@thenewage.co.za