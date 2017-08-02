Tourism sector ‘steady’

The city of Cape Town’s tourism sector has not seen a reduction in tourism – despite the water scarcity in the province.

The spokesperson for the MEC of economic opportunities responsible for tourism, economic development and agriculture, Bronwynne Jooste, said: “All sectors of the economy are impacted by the water shortage. However, the tourism sector has not seen a reduction in tourism numbers. In fact, arrivals are showing steady growth.”

The water dam levels in the city were at 26.4% on July 17, almost 17% down on the same week last year.

With the Mother City being the jewel in SA’s tourism industry, tourists were also restricted to the usage of water by being advised by many tourism establishments to help save water during their stay.

“As a result of the water shortage, the city has issued water restrictions to best manage consumption.

“These are part of a broad range of measures to ensure that water supply to residents and visitors to the city is not interrupted and up until this stage, we have managed to avoid any interruption to the water supply. Due to the current rain, we have also seen an increase in our dam levels,” Jooste said.

The tourism sector is pro actively sharing the water saving message with guests to the province. Jooste also said posters were displayed at airports and prominently in major hotel chains.

“Several establishments in the sector have also taken measures to conserve water in Tsogo Sun, for instance, plugs have been removed from the bathroom, limiting guests to showers. We will continue to work with the sector to promote water-saving awareness. We know that water, like energy, is critical to economic growth,” Jooste said.

Meanwhile, the city has short-term water sustainability plans underway.

The city said it planned in “potentially partnering” with the private sector to create a short-term emergency water supply using desalination, storm water capture or aquifer extraction.

Desalination is a process that removes minerals from salt water and the province is now planning to spend millions of rands and create jobs for its residents with the first phase of a 450 million litre per day desalination plant, which could cost about R8bn to construct for a yield of 55 million cubic meters of water per year.

This cost, however, was only related to building the plant and excludes operating costs.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said earlier this year that desalination would be costly to the city.

“Desalination should be one of the last options due to cost considerations,” Bredell said.

“One study shows that for the city to build a 450 megalitre per day desalination plant could cost approximately R15bn, excluding VAT.

“In addition, operating costs would be high. A 150 megalitre per day plant may cost an estimated R386m per year. These studies are continuing.”

