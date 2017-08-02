Trade union joins Chamber of Mines in opposing ownership plans for the industry

OPPOSITION to the now suspended mining charter is mounting as even trade unions join the Chamber of Mines and individual mining companies to voice their objections.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the secondbiggest mining union is the latest to join the ranks of the naysayers which include the Chamber of Mines, representing 90% of the mine owners by value, the CEOs of mining companies, mining analysts, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who bemoans policy uncertainty in the industry that was once the top foreign exchange earner for the country.

The NUM said mining had lost at least 80 000 jobs in the past five years and another 20000 are at risk. Rival union Amcu, called on Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to stop making “useless decisions” for the industry.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said, “stakeholder engagement needs to take place to set goals and time frames of how to achieve the goals of the charter”.

Mathunjwa echoed the chamber’s main complaint, that there was insufficient consultation before the charter was tabled.

When The New Age asked a Minister of Mineral Resources spokesperson whether the minister had a plan “B”, his stock response was that the minister was on official business abroad. On Tuesday, Steve Phiri, CEO of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, said the “shabbily drafted” document could bring the industry to its knees, if indeed implemented.

Phiri was speaking during the release of the company’s interim results, saying that the charter had come at the worst possible time, particularly for the platinum sector, where 65% of mines are unprofitable.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum reported a R27.3m fall in profits this week while AngloGold Ashanti earlier said its earnings for the half year would be 20% down. The implementation of the charter was suspended after a court interdict by the chamber. The matter is set down for next month.

This is just one of four court actions the mineral resources department is facing. Some analysts say the Department of Trade and Industry is partly to blame as it should have

firmed up on the empowerment aspects of the code as black economic empowerment is mainly a DTI responsibility.

DTI minister Rob Davies and director-general Lionel October are on an official visit to China. The Chamber of Mines would not be pressed for its version of what the charter

should look like, saying: “All we can say at this stage is that there are legal processes in place which are the focus of our attention.” The chamber has said the charter in its present form is unworkable and unconstitutional.

-Bernard Sathekge