‘Tradition never existed in ANC’

In WHAT seems to be a battle of the ANC’s top six, ANC deputy secretary- general Jessie Duarte has poured cold water on the discussion of tradition surrounding ANC succession. Duarte said tradition has never existed in the ANC.

“The ANC is a democratic organisation that believes in contesting for positions. It’s not true that anyone can just ascend to power” Duarte said.

When asked if there is a physical threat to the elective conference in December Duarte told The New Age that the ANC will be prepared for any threat.

“People must know that if they try to fight or throw things or try in any way to disturb the conference the marshall’s will remove them. Of cause there will be singing, that is the culture of the ANC, but will allow scenes we saw at other conferences, that is unecceptable”. Duarte also did not spare deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Gwede Matashe.

Mantashe caused a stir last week when he tweeted that “President Zuma must hand over to Ramaphosa if he wants to prevent a crisis in the country”. Duarte said “Mantashe was speaking in his personal capacity”. Presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu on Saturday also took the opportunity to defend Mantashe’s tweets. Sisulu addressed supporters in the Western Cape on Saturday night. Sisulu said: “women are very strong people, who are capable of uniting people and empathy. This came as a surprise to the audience as Sisulu is herself a presidential candidate, Fuelling the rumour that Sisulu is peddling votes for Ramaphosa. Last week Sisulu offered to make her financial records public to show there isn’t undue influence on her ambitions to lead the ANC.

Sisulu said: “I’d like to give you all my account numbers. I’d like to give you the constituency fund that we use and we can send not KPMG but any auditor there. Every penny is accounted for from where it comes from.” Sisulu also extended the olive branch to uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association.

Saying the association is not necessarily the problem. “I think there is a section of uMkhonto Wesizwe that is using the institution of being MK for other reasons other than making sure that we can provide for the welfare of all MK soldiers. I do know that the reason why we have MKMVA is to look after our soldiers and therefore we would need to be as broad as possible.

“Discussions were held with uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association and we were assured of that, if I were in MKMVA or leading it, I would want to make sure that our programmes are as inclusive as possible.”

Sisulu has denied that the MKMVA is divided but claims the organisation is being used for ulterior motives. MKMVA has come out in full support of Sisulu and Ramaphosa’s chief competitor, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

