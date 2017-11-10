Traffic officer arrested for fraud, granted bail

Traffic Officer Reginald Heinrich Carolus accused of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice has been granted R3000 bail with strict conditions at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

41-year-old Carolus was arrested on Thursday by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime team due to allegations that implicated him, in at least, two corrupt activities at the Laaiplek Traffic Department earlier this year.

The charges include allegedly assisting a learners license applicant to obtain the license without going through the basic test.

In addition, he unduly assisted a motorist to acquire a roadworthy certificate for a vehicle that has not gone through a mandatory test, though he is not a designated official to deal with the testing of vehicles.

The case was postponed to 30 January 2018, for further investigations.

