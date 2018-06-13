Train crash victims get R200m

MORE than R200m has been paid out to victims of train accidents by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa in the past three financial years.

So far this year the state-owned entity has already paid up R12,5m, according to the Transport Minister, Blade Nzimande, in a written reply to the DA’s Manuel Simao Franca De Freitas’ question in Parliament.

The minister revealed that 1 604 people were injured in open line collisions and that there were 20 fatalities in three financial years.

“In 2016, a train driver in Kaalfontein, Ekurhuleni passed two signals at danger without the necessary authority and one person died while 242 commuters were injured,” the reply said.

A total of 317 people were injured at level crossings while 35 people died in the past three financial years.

“A Shosholoza Meyl train from Port Elizabeth en route to Johannesburg collided with a truck at Geneva level crossing and derailed with seven-passenger coaches. In the process some of the coaches caught fire and 263 injuries and 24 fatalities were recorded,” the minister said in the reply.

When it comes to open line collisions, the minister identified three causes of incidents, human error, theft and vandalism of signalling equipment and poor supervision and/or supervisory skills.

At level crossings, the minister said causes of incidents were due to the non-adherence to road traffic signs by motorists. De Freitas asked if there were any steps that the department had taken to rectify the situation and questioned if there were deadlines, milestones and time frames in this regard.

The minister said when it came to safety interventions, there was training in abnormal working conditions.

“Training is completed in Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal regions, 60% of employees in Gauteng have completed and the remaining 40% are planned for completion by end of July 2018.”

He said that the implementation of alternative methods of working only authorised by section managers started in March this year and would be ongoing.

Another DA MP, Chris Hunsinger asked about the immediate plan the department has in the next 12 months regarding commuter safety at train stations.

The minister said while the department provided an overall safety framework based on its policy and legislative framework, implementation rested with the department’s implementing arms, Prasa and Railway Safety Regulator.

He said Prasa ensured that as part of its operational requirements safety at train stations was attended to, while the RSR conducts inspections and audits on train stations.

“These are called platform train interface (PTI) audits. In the previous financial year RSR conducted 12 PTI audits and one inspection in Gauteng region, seven audits in Western Cape and two in Eastern Cape. Planned for this 2018- 19 period are 15 PTI audits in Gauteng and eight PTI’ audits in Eastern Cape.

