Train surfers warned

Metrorail has issued a stern warning against train surfers after a video of a group of people clinging on the outside of a moving train went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly recorded at the Tembisa train station.

Speaking to the The New Age, Metrorail spokesperson Tony Games says that the practice of train surfing is a serious course for concern in Gauteng and train surfers are usually young people from ages of 13 to 25 both boys and girls.

“Many young people have been killed or seriously injured. Even though surfers know that surfing is dangerous but the thrill keeps drawing them back to perform these perilous stunts on moving trains to the cheers of their peers,” Games.

“Our goal is to save lives by letting train surfers know that playing around train tracks or using railroad tracks as a shortcut is potentially deadly and always illegal and our message is clear; never mess around train tracks, stay safe and think safety.”

Potential train surfing accidents include collisions with poles and viaducts/tunnels, electrocution from an electrified overhead wire or third rail, injury when falling/jumping off, getting run over by the train itself, and getting crushed between the train and a station platform.

TNA REPORTER