Transform RSA tackles land issues in Alex

THE issue of reappropriation of land will be tackled tomorrow at Sankopano Hall in Alexandra by civil organisation Transform RSA on behalf of community.

Transform RSA has called upon Alexandra residents to reclaim the land that belongs to them. This is in order to ensure development in the area. Alexandra is located in the north of Johannesburg next to the affluent suburb of Sandton. But Alexandra is plagued by poverty and is densely populated.

“Alexandra residents deal with the issues of lack of housing alongside living in an area that is rat infested.It does not make sense that Alexandra, which is within 5km from Sandton, is subjected to squalor and regarded as one of the poorest areas in South Africa,” Transform RSA spokesperson Mutktar Matlala said.

The indaba is a great opportunity to take the initiative of transforming the lives of people and their surroundings and not relying on the government. “We can no longer wait on the government to deal with issues in Alex.

“We have been speaking with the community for a while in that regard,” he said.

Matlala said Transform RSA and Black First Land First (BLF) have a strategic alignment in their visions, however, the implementation of it is different.

BLF regards itself as a movement that is pan-Africanist and revolutionary in nature in terms of promoting black people’s agenda.

“Politics is made to make blacks fight among themselves over nothing. Can a landless people play the games of politics among themselves?” BLF said.

REFILWE MAGASHULE

news@thenewage.co.za