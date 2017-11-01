Transformation ‘to reflect the SA we live in’

IT’S flat out for business development now for Afrotone Media Holdings after the company received the all-clear to trade by the Competition Commission this week.

The company owns The New Age and 24-hour news channel ANN7.

An upbeat Mzwanele Manyi, executive chairperson, said yesterday that a weekend newspaper was in the mix “in the not too distant future”, as well as a radio station “to complete the media portfolio”. He said he believed community media was underplayed and he was interested in forming alliances with community media with a view to content sharing and helping to spread the footprint of community news.

“We want to quadruple revenue and will be focusing on integrating our three media platforms – print, television and online.”

Manyi said the relaunch of The New Age was going well and the focus on news coverage of all provinces, a unique selling point of the newspaper, would be stepped up. New programmes were being lined up for ANN7, including a focus on entrepreneurs and a “gospel Sunday” show.

“In the interim, our Friday paper is already moving to a weekend-style format with feature stories and a longer shelf life.”

Transformation would always be a priority for Afrotone, Manyi said. “We will reflect the South Africa we live in, in everything we do. We will accommodate everyone and will be a company that epitomises transformation,” Manyi said.

Commenting on the hostility encountered by former owners Oakbay and himself when he bought the media assets, Manyi said this would always be present. However, many more people were accepting the bona fides of the new owners and the negativity was falling away, he said.

“We have passed a due diligence test of sorts by being given the all-clear by the Competition Commission. They would have raised a red flag if they had seen anything untoward,” Manyi said.

He said he would strive to run an honest media house that was agile enough to recognise any mistakes and quickly correct them.

Manyi said there was “absolutely no intention” to retrench staff but every opportunity would be made when hiring new talent to correct the demographic profile of the business.

