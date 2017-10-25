Transnet donates to Durban flood victims

THE Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry Relief Fund, launched shortly after the devastating October 10 floods, continues to receive donations, with the latest one coming from Transnet Port Terminals (TPT).

The R20000 donation which came in the form of non-perishable food, cleaning products and blankets, was handed over to the chamber on Tuesday. The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry which has already identified the affected families and NGOs to benefit from the donations said the donation will be distributed efficiently to needy flood victims.

Thandi Sabelo, TPT’s executive manager for supply chain management department, said the donation was made possible in partnership with Tirepoint which provides tyres for TPT’s straddle carriers used to off-load containers from shipping vessels. She said through a supplier development contractual agreement between them and the contractor, a percentage of the total contractual value goes towards community upliftment.

She said such initiatives can then be carried out as a result of the contractual agreement. “As part of our corporate social responsibility, it is our aim to adopt and support people in each of the communities where our facilities are located.

“We hope the food parcels and blankets that we have donated to the affected families and the NGOs of KwaZulu-Natal will provide hope and sustenance for those in dire need. We will continue to support and contribute to the upliftment of our communities, where possible,” Sabelo said.

-Sihle Mavuso