Treasury must be transformed

THE recently released government’s Inclusive Growth Action Plan as presented by the national Treasury validates Cosatu’s previous assertions that simply changing ministers and deputy ministers is not enough to bring about change and transformation that is necessary at the Treasury.

The institution needs to be rehabilitated from its addiction to neo-liberal economic policies and this can only be done by opening its doors to progressive economists and thinkers with alternative economic ideas.

This is all unpleasantly familiar for workers because whenever the economy takes a downturn our government goes back to the old logic of neo-liberal economic responses.

Their reaction to the economic stagnation is always the reintroduction of trickle-down neo-liberal economics that says the private sector knows best and that the state must play a lesser role in the economy or at worst not be involved at all.

It is obvious that this plan is not at all informed by the policy decisions of the ruling ANC because in its recently held national policy conference it reaffirmed its commitment to the creation of a developmental state capable of intervening in the economy and driving its developmental agenda In 2013 the ANC government adopted the NDP, which called for the building of a “capable developmental state”.

In a way, the notion of building the developmental state was drawn especially from the 2012 Mangaung conference that consolidated the anti neo-liberal spirit of Polokwane.

The 2014 ANC manifesto, which is meant to guide the fifth democratic government makes the following commitment in this regard.

“The ANC is committed to building a democratic developmental state able to lead efforts to overcome unemployment and poverty and reduce inequality. The developmental state would play a strategic guiding role in the economy and decisively intervene in the interests of the people, particularly the workers and the poor.”

The Constitution says “public administration must be development oriented”.

It further states that the “people’s needs must be responded to, and the public must be encouraged to participate in policy making”.

These constitutional injunctions place the public service and the broader public sector at the centre of the socioeconomic development and elevate the need for people-centred development programmes. Therefore, in so far as this is concerned, the Constitution is in keeping with our perspective of building a participatory developmental state. These constitutional injunctions run counter to the neo-liberal model of governance and operation of the public sector that largely characterise the post-apartheid state.

The imposition of Gear in the mid-1990s meant that the reform of the apartheid public sector would take place along the lines of new public management (NPM), in which Gear set the overarching neo-liberal framework.

Thus, the monumental twin tasks of integration and transformation of the apartheid state, inclusive of satellite bantustans, unfortunately took place at the height of neo-liberalism. Hence, the ideas of the NPM were reflected in the extreme attention paid to the reduction of the head count of personnel in the public service and in the manner in which the parastatals were commercialised and in their mode of governance.

To this day, the public service has not recovered from the massive “rationalisation” that took place under Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, the then minister of public service and administration (1999-2008), leading to the loss of scarce expertise and experience.

The 2014 manifesto further states that “to reduce reliance on outsourcing, we will enhance the capacity of the state to directly provide goods and services”.

These commitments are clearly in line with the constitutional injunctions cited in the foregoing and represented a departure from the neo-liberal logic of the NPM that had already taken over within the government since 1996.

However, because of weak political oversight and leadership since 2009 that allowed the gains of Polokwane and Mangaung to be reversed by remnant elements of the ’96 class Project in the Treasury and those that dominated the drafting of the NDP (notably Trevor Manuel), the chapters on the labour market and macro-economic policy contradicted and undermined even the manifesto objective of building a “capable developmental state”.

Hence, today, despite the ANC government expressing its commitment to building a developmental state and the notion of radical socioeconomic transformation, in reality the state has been taken over by private interests, both to establish white business and emerging black business.

The influence of white business interests tends to be manifested in policy development (not only at the Treasury but across the government) and in large construction projects of the national infrastructure plan, while black business interests tend to be largely involved in boards of the SOEs and in the delivery of outsourced services such as security, office letting, cleaning, catering, housing and IT.

The new public management represents a right-wing ideological model of the public sector that seeks to change the public service and parastatals to operate along the lines of the private sector.

It introduces private sector practices such as public-private partnerships, outsourcing, agencification and privatisation. It seeks to curb spending on personnel salaries, which it sees as consumption (therefore wasteful) rather than investment and hence it promotes the containment of the public service wage bill.

In the delivery of services the new public management insists on the user-pay principle (such as the e-tolls) as opposed to cross-subsidisation of the poor by the rich.

It promotes the commodification of public services rather than the promotion of constitutional or citizenship rights, and as such citizens become “customers” or “clients” in the practice of the delivery of public services.

We can argue that, in part, the crises of poor service delivery, manifested in the often violent community protests, are related to the impact and legacy of such reforms that have weakened the state’s capacity and unleashed profit maximisation in the delivery of public services.

Often the tender and procurement contracts struck between the state and these businesses (both black and white) involve corruption and fraud, and many senior public servants have been exposed advancing their own narrow personal or some nepotistic interests in terms of such contracts.

Workers under the leadership of Cosatu remain unyielding in their assertion that the task of fundamental transformation of our economy, the creation of decent work and the provision of basic services to the majority of our people, cannot be left to the market forces.

Guided by the ANC policies of the 52nd Polokwane and 53rd Mangaung conferences, we still insist on the creation of a strong developmental state to intervene decisively in the economy, to redistribute resources in order to address unemployment, inequalities, poverty, and the rural-urban development divide. The May 2008 alliance summit was unambiguous in its call for a moratorium on privatisation and outsourcing and the review of outsourced public sector utilities.

In its 2012 policy conference the ANC committed itself to the objective of ensuring “state-owned commercial entities operate as powerful instruments of economic transformation and remain firmly within the control of the state in order to have the capacity that is capable of responding effectively and efficiently to the developmental agenda of the ANC”.

This was reaffirmed by the 2017 national policy conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The privatisation of SOEs will adversely affect the state’s capacity to provide basic services to the poor, provide for infrastructural development, intervene to restructure the economy to ensure growth and employment creation, and play a developmental role in general. It will lead to significant job losses and will not provide for job creation.

It will foster the casualisation of labour, with more and more workers being hired on limited fixed-term contracts of employment. It removes workers from bargaining units established over many years in the public sector, leading to a reduction in incomes, benefits and job security.

Instead of attempting to privatise SOEs ,we actually need more of them in strategic sectors of the economy that include the mining sector (the state mining company), construction (the state construction company), pharmaceutical sector (the state pharmaceutical company), the financial sector (the state bank and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank).

Social partners need to collectively engage and come out with a uniquely South African developmental model that will help us deal with the immediate challenges facing our country and the economy.

We already have a framework for South Africa’s Global Economic Crisis, adopted on February 19, 2009, that we can build on – and work on its principles to formulate our collective response to this economic crisis. There can be no shortcuts to dealing with the economic challenges facing this country, especially on the issue of job creation.

The unholy alliance between the government and big business at the exclusion of the poor majority has brought nothing but suffering for the workers and those at the bottom end of the economic pyramid.

We cannot afford to postpone the process of building of a developmental state any more, but we also understand that a capable developmental state will not be declared in boardrooms or in public podiums – but it will have to prove itself through its own actions.

Sidumo Dlamini

Sidumo Dlamini is president of Cosatu

