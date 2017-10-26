Treasury to stick to ‘spending limits’

IN THE Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled in the National Assembly yesterday, national treasury said the government would adhere strictly to the spending limit that it has set itself, so much so that a team of Cabinet ministers has been brought together to come up with solutions aimed at stabilising debt over the next three years, the national Treasury said yesterday.

Treasury said: “A combination of fiscal measures and economic interventions is needed to grow the economy, address immediate challenges facing the public finances and reduce longterm risks. “A team of ministers reporting to the president has been established to develop proposals to stabilise the national debt over the medium term.”

The national Treasury said this will include proposals to narrow the deficit, stimulate economic growth and build investor confidence. The team of ministers will work to ensure the spending ceiling remains intact in the year.

“A broader set of asset disposals is also under consideration, along with a restructuring of the portfolio of public assets to reduce risks posed by contingent liabilities. A new framework for the management of guarantees is being developed.

“Additional measures to reduce expenditure, raise revenue and improve the impact of public resources on economic growth will be announced in the 2018 Budget.” As a result of revenue shortfalls, the consolidated budget deficit for 2017-18 is expected to be 4.3% of GDP, compared with a 2017 budget estimate of 3.1%.

The main budget deficit, which determines government’s net borrowing requirement, will be 4.7% of GDP this year. “In contrast to projections set out in the last budget, the revised projection is for the deficit to remain at this elevated level over the next three years.

On this estimate, gross national debt is projected to continue rising, reaching over 60% of GDP by 2022.” Treasury said the government is faced with difficult choices.

“To offset revenue shortfalls and reduce borrowing, the contingency reserve has been pared down to R16bn over the next three years. This leaves the government little room to manoeuvre if risks to the expenditure ceiling materialise.

“Beyond this, it is likely that some programmes will need to be eliminated, or their funding reduced. South Africa’s stated policy aspirations and its social needs far exceed available public resources. Moreover, there is little space for tax increases,” Treasury said.

National Treasury also said over the past four years, the government has followed a path of measured fiscal consolidation, to stabilise the debtto-GDP ratio by reducing spending and introducing tax increases.

SIFISO MAHLANGU sifisom@thenewage.co.za