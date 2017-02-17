Treasury views banks collusion ‘in a very serious light’

National Treasury has stated that it ” views in a very serious light” revelations by the Competition Commission that it has evidence of collusion and price fixing among major 17 banks including local banks Absa, Standard Bank and Investec.

” If proven to be true, it would confirm the pervasiveness of unbridled greed within the ranks of the forex trading sections of banks even after evidence that such behaviour has potential to collapse national and global financial systems and bring about immeasurable pain to ordinary people as evidenced by the deep recession of 2008-09 which was triggered by banks conducting their business recklessly.” reads Treasury’s statement.

On Wednesday the commission said it had been investigating price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand.

It said that from at least 2007 the respondents had a general agreement to collude on prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for the spot trades in relation to currency trading involving dollar/rand currency pairing.

The commission is seeking an order from the tribunal declaring that the respondents have contravened the Competition Act.

Treasury on Friday called for the process ” to be allowed to run its course without fear, prejudice or undue influence.”

Further, the commission is seeking an order declaring that all banks involved must be liable for the payment of an administrative penalty equal to 10% of their annual turnover.

Treasury has committed to “support the Competition Commission ” should it require any assistance.

-TNA Reporter