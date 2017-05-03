Treeby to debute for DHL Stormers in Wellington

Stormers centre Shaun Treeby will be making his debut for DHL Stormers in their encounter against the Hurricanes in their Vodacom Super Rugby clash at the Western Stadium on Friday.

Having traded places with Dan Kriel the Stormers centre will wear jersey number 12 in Wellington after having made his DHL Stormers debut off the replacements bench against his former team the Highlanders in Dunedin last week.

The DHL Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck is hoping for positive results from his team this weekend after playing two difficult matches on tour in New Zealand.

“We have had to learn some hard lessons on this tour which will be good for us going forward.

“We face the defending champions and the players are determined to make an impression and show that we can be competitive,” said Treeby

The coach’s only other change to the backline starting line up against the Highlanders sees Dewaldt Duvenage at scrumhalf, with Jano Vermaak providing cover in this week’s clash.

Due to a number injuries that the team has suffered in recent weeks there has been a number of changes to the forward pack for the weekend.

After staying a week out with concussion Chris van Zyl returns to the team to resume his duties in the second row alongside Jan de Klerk , while Wilco Louw and Ali Vermaak will get an opportunity to be in the front row.

DHL Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Shaun Treeby, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak.

The Stormers Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes will be on Friday 05 May in Wellington at the Westpac Stadium, kick-off (09:35 SA time).

-TNA Reporter