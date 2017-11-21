Trevor Noah nominated for 2 NAACP awards

Comedian Trevor Noah has been nominated for two National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Award.
The 49th NAACP Image Awards are scheduled to take place on 15 January in the US.
This is the second year Noah has receives an award nomination. Last year, the South African-born TV host bagged two awards.
Noah is nominated for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble.
-TNA Reporter