Trial of 18 Marikana men resumes

The trial of the 18 Marikana men accused of the murder of several non-striking members is expected to resume on Monday at the North West High Court in Rustenburg.

The case against the 18 Marikana mineworkers was postponed during their last appearance earlier this year to afford the National Director of Public Prosecutions an opportunity to respond to the defence’s application for the case to be withdrawn.

The lawyers representing the miners have been pushing for the state to withdraw the case against the miners.

The charges that the mine workers face range from murder, malicious damage to property, robbery and unlawful possession of firearm.

The state alleges the 18 miners of having killed ten people during the violence in Marikana, including in them two police officers, security guards and a number of union members prior to the shooting massacre that occurred in August 16, 2012.

In the massacre 34 miners were shot at by the police during the strike at the Lomnin mine where workers were demanding a salary increase.

Since the miners were arrested in 2012 one of them has passed away. The crimes are believed to have been committed between August 12 and 15 in 2012.

Meanwhile, their pre-trial hearing was previously held off awaiting the outcome of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry which carried investigations into the tragedy. The report was completed in 2015. No police officers have yet been formally charged.

-TNA Reporter