Tribalism flares up

Acts of tribalism have flared up around the Lebowakgomo area following the deployment of security guards attached to private companies to work in hospitals and clinics.

Residents have told the guards to go away and in some cases threatened them with violence claiming they were taking jobs from the locals.

“The problem is that a lot of young people here are unemployed and people who speak Tsonga and Venda are brought here to work.

“They should work in their areas and not here because we also need those jobs,” a resident said on condition of anonymity.

He denied that they were against Venda and Tsonga speaking people and would only allow those speaking Sepedi or Northern Ndebele to work.

“Since a long time ago even during the homelands eras, there has been Tsonga people living with us and we are intermarried and closely related.

“We are not against any tribe. We need local people.’’

A security guard who claimed that he was threatened by locals said he was told that because he was not a local Tsonga person, he must pack and go.

The provincial government yesterday condemned the incidents as acts of barbarism based on desperate attempts to destabilise the province.

“We have successfully integrated the four administrations in the province and the people here have been living together in peace and harmony.

“These are acts of criminals, who are trying to exploit our unemployed people to believe in backward and nonexisting issues.

“We advise those threatened to open cases with the police,” provincial government spokesperson Phuti Seloba said.

“We will also be engaging with the community structures in the affected areas,” he said.

Limpopo is not new to controversies relating to tribalism and ethnicity tensions rearing ugly heads in conflict situations.

The ongoing shut-down of services in Vuwani, Vhembe district also showed some tribal tendencies amongst other demands.

The mainly Venda speaking people are taking part in the protest rejecting the new Lim 345 municipality, which included Malamulele, the area dominated by Tsonga speaking communities.

Ironically the Lim 345, which was established after the August 2016 municipal elections, came into being following violent protests by residents of Malamulele.

They claimed Thulamela municipality, which was administering the area by then, was partial to Venda speaking communities around Thohoyandou.

However leaders in all these conflicts downplayed tribal and language discriminatory tendencies as deciding factors in the protests and insisted that their demands were services delivery driven.

On the other hand some optimists believed that the new political dispensation following the historic 1994 democratic election, made considerable progress in social cohesion in the province.

They pointed to public service and residential places where people of different ethnic groups and races worked and stayed together.

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za