Tributes pour in for Robbie Malinga

Tributes continue to pour out to the deceased kwaito artist and music producer extraordinaire, Robbie Malinga.

The 47-year old Malinga passed away yesterday after a long battle with anaemia.

Malinga first came to the music scene in 1998 with a song Insimbi, which went on to set the Kwaito industry alight.

He produced some of the biggest Afro-pop artists such as Zahara, Brown Dash, Kabelo just to name a few.

Several South African personalities took to Twitter to pay their respects and condolences to Malinga’s family.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter as soon as the news broke to pay his respects.

We’re heartbroken to learn the news of the untimely passing of legendary Kwaito & Afro Pop producer, Robbie Malinga. We have lost an illustrious Kwaito pioneer who paved the way for future generations of artists. We send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/0LtPCv9vZz — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 25, 2017

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela thanked the music legend for his contribution to the music industry.

Saddened by the passing of singer and music producer Robbie Malinga.Thank you for the music Robbie. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/0R21fpHErf — Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 26, 2017

Orlando Pirates also extended their appreciation to the music sensation for supporting the team during his time on Earth.

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️

The Club would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family of Robbie Malinga. ‘Bra Robbie’ was a staunch Bucs supporter & the voice behind the Orlando Pirates anthem, “Yiyo Le iBhakaniya”. May his soul Rest In Peace.

☠️🎤🎶 🏟#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/xfiP2jtHEj — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) December 25, 2017

-TNA Reporter