Tributes pour in for Robbie Malinga

0
83
Robbie Malinga (L) and Musa during the Metro FM music awards for their song Mthande. Picture: Getty Images

Tributes continue to pour out to the deceased kwaito artist and music producer extraordinaire, Robbie Malinga.

The 47-year old Malinga passed away yesterday after a long battle with anaemia.

Malinga first came to the music scene in 1998 with a song Insimbi, which went on to set the Kwaito industry alight.

He produced some of the biggest Afro-pop artists such as Zahara, Brown Dash, Kabelo just to name a few.

Several South African personalities took to Twitter to pay their respects and condolences to Malinga’s family.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter as soon as the news broke to pay his respects.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela thanked the music legend for his contribution to the music industry.

Orlando Pirates also extended their appreciation to the music sensation for supporting the team during his time on Earth.

-TNA Reporter

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY