Six Injured in pile-up in Durban

Six people where injured when four cars collided with a truck at the corner of Alice and Russel Street in Durban on Tuesday.

The collision is believed to have happened at around 8am in the morning

On arrival Rescue Care Paramedics found that a truck had collided with four vehicles at the intersection.

A total of six people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

-TNA Reporter