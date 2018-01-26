Trump sends ‘warmest regards’ to African leaders after reported slur

US President Donald Trump on Friday asked the African Union chairman to pass on his “warmest regards” to other AU leaders at a summit this weekend, after sparking outrage this month with a reported slur against Africans.

Meeting Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Trump said: “I want to congratulate you, Mr President, on being the new head of the African Union, that’s a great honour… I know you’re going to your first meeting shortly. Please give my warmest regards.”

AFP