Trump signs Russia sanctions into law: White House

President Donald Trump has signed into law a package of sanctions against Russia, the White House said Wednesday, after he had privately opposed the measures and his aides had lobbied against them.

Two White House sources said Trump had signed the bill behind closed doors and away from the cameras — in signing it, he avoided the humiliating prospect of Congress overriding his veto.

The package introduces tough additional sanctions against Russia over alleged meddling in last year’s election and its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

-AFP