Trust fund honours struggle hero JB Marks

The JB Marks Education Trust Fund honours struggle hero John Beaver (JB) Marks, who was born on March 21, 1903 in Ventersdorp. He studied at the Kilnerton Teachers’ Training College in Pretoria where he received a diploma in teaching.

He joined the ANC and became the president of the Transvaal Branch of the ANC. In 1931 he was barred from teaching because of his political activity. One of the leaders of the 1952 Defiance Campaign, Marks was banned under the Suppression of Communism Act.

He nevertheless took part in the Defiance Campaign and served a prison sentence for breaking a banning order. He was listed as a co-conspirator in the Rivonia treason trial and left South Africa in 1963, when the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) asked him to leave. Marks was struck down by a severe illness in 1971 while on active duty as treasurer-general at the headquarters of the ANC external mission in Tanzania.

When he had recovered sufficiently to travel, he was sent to Russia for medical treatment.

He suffered a fatal heart attack and died on August 1, 1972 in Moscow, Russia. The JB Marks Education Trust Fund had its sixth annual JB Marks career exhibition in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

This important event saw JB Marks Education Trust Fund, in partnership with the Eastern Cape department of basic education reach a target of about 8000 pupils from the district of Mthatha and surrounding areas.

The JB Marks Career Exhibition is a community outreach programme that began in 2011 with the aim of reaching pupils in South Africa’s most rural areas to give them an opportunity to get information on various careers available in different industries across the country and the world at large.

Last year a total assortment of 47 private and public organisations took part in the JB Marks Career Exhibition in Ventersdorp, North West whereas this year, 50 organisations showcased their products.

NUM general secretary David Siphunzi, who is also chairperson of the trust fund said: “It is imperative that we, as a collective and as individuals contribute towards building a South Africa that is empowered economically, socially and educationally.

“Our career exhibition has a long-term effect of changing the lives of previously disadvantaged pupils to aspire for their lives, just by getting access to information and opportunities.

“Knowledge truly is power and I am positive that the impact that this initiative will have on pupils from Mthatha will be encouragingly life changing”, he said.

Some of the organisations that participated in this year’s instalment of the career exhibition included Monash University, South African Banking Association, FNB, PWC, SAPS Forensics, Department of International Relations, Mersita, Rhodes University, SANBS, TETA, Financial Services Board, Ubank, Tsogo Sun, Post Bank, Unisa and Stats SA, to name but a few.

Trust fund principal officer Jako Mokgosi described the event as one of the biggest annual events and it was significant in that it is designed to uplift communities.

“It makes a real impact in the lives of pupils that we reach and our exhibitors enjoy participating in our career exhibition particularly because there is no cost to exhibit, it is free of charge because it is about the impact of the information we share with these pupils,” he said.

There were many new and exciting things that were introduced in this year’s edition including the participation of popular Umhlobo Wenene radio DJ, Putco Mafani as MC.

Mafani brought refreshing and entertaining element to the programme, particularly because of how popular he is with young people. In addition, the provincial MEC of basic education Mandla Makupula attended the exhibition.

The JB Marks Education Trust Fund was established by the NUM in 1997 to address the need to empower NUM members and their children or dependents, particularly those graduates entering the mining, energy and construction sector.

Today, the trust has grown beyond what the NUM envisioned when first created.

The vision and mission of the trust is still highly concentrated on educationally funding beneficiaries of NUM members.

However, the scope and reach of the trust has evolved and grown with changing times over the past 20 years. The trust has a unique mission to build South Africa’s future one graduate at a time, not from the ranks of the wealthy, but from the children of the poor.

Many struggle to send their children to high school level, then come close to despair when faced with the cost of taking the next generation through university or technical colleges.

The fund has managed to award more than 2000 student bursaries. Of these, 1016 students have qualified in various fields.

Welsina Sekanka

Welsina Sekanka is marketing and communications officer at JB Marks Education Trust Fund