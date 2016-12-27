TSA releases list of most unusual checkpoint finds in 2016

A firearm disguised as a pretty-in-pink Hello Kitty toy and a dead seahorse floating in a bottle of brandy are among some of the items that air travelers tried to get past the TSA in 2016.

As the 2016 travel year comes to a close, the US Transportation Security Administration released their list of the Top 10 Most Unusual Checkpoint Finds over the last 12 months.

Perhaps not surprisingly, a scan of the list reveals that security officers at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, are perhaps also the busiest when it comes to spotting unusual carry-on items.

Three of the top 10 items were found at the Atlanta hub, including the chart-topping find: a ghoulishly realistic decayed corpse that turned out to be a movie prop.

Here are the TSA’s top 10 most unusual finds of 2016:

10. Trailer hitch cover masquerading as hand grenade: San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP)

9. Hello Kitty firearm: Bradley International Airport (BDL)

8. Replica of Negan’s barbed baseball bat “Lucille” from “The Walking Dead”: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

7. Golden hand grenade: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

6. Replica suicide vest: Richmond International Airport (RIC)

5. Bladed dragon claw: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

4. Dead seahorses in brandy bottle: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

3. Five-bladed flogger: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

2. Post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned gas mask: Miami International Airport (MIA)

1. Movie prop corpse: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

-Relaxnews