Tshwane motorists ditch cars for bicycles today

MOTORISTS in the city of Tshwane are today expected to ditch their vehicles for bicycles as an alternative to private motorised transport as part of green mobility Fridays. The Green Mobility Fridays are part of the city’s Transport Month activities.

Green mobility Fridays coincide with the car-free Fridays which will take place today and next Friday, where the city encourages motorists to be less dependent on their cars and try alternatives like the Tshwane Bus Service, A Re Yeng, Metrorail, Gautrain and taxis. As part of the awareness initiative, the city will create a car-free zone in Hatfield by closing Burnett Street between Festival and Grosvenor Streets from 5am to 5.30pm for all privately owned vehicles on both days.

“This initiative is all about stepping out of our comfort zone and getting into buses and taxis and on bicycles or do a bit of footwork. “One understands that using public transport might not be as enjoyable as commuting in your own vehicle, but it does ease congestion, reduces emissions and gives you plenty of quality time to get to know people working around your workplace,” MMC for roads and transport Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge said.

Wrapping up the Transport Month activities will be the annual 30km Tshwane green ride next Sunday at the Hammanskraal sports complex from 6.30am. The Tshwane green ride was initiated to sensitise communities to the importance of non-motorised transport as a safe and healthy mode of transport. It is also a free fun family ride targeting all levels of riders to illustrate that cycling is an activity for all and can take place anywhere in Tshwane.

“The Tshwane green ride goes beyond the riding of bicycles as it connects communities that historically were spatially and socially divided and thus serves as a social connector. “It is also of great significance to educate our communities about the considerable economic, social and environmental benefits of clean mobility.

This is the reason we want to urge members of the public to join and support these activities,” Senkubuge said. People attending the Tshwane green ride will also get to enjoy roller-blading, aerobics, a fun walk, indigenous games and many other activities.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-Kutullo Madisha