Tshwane’s city-to-city talks come in for some flak

Trade pragmatism is likely to be the winner in the war of words between the DA and the ANC over the recent visit by the DA mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, to Taiwan’s capital, Taipei.

The ANC accuses the DA of undermining the country’s One China policy that supports China’s contention that Taiwan is a renegade state that should be part of mainland China.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says Taiwan is not recognised as a sovereign state by the UN or South Africa, so the visit was in breach of SA foreign policy.

The fact of the matter is that many countries that support China’s view carry on trade with Taiwan anyway, including mainland China itself.

Some analysts say the visit should not have gone ahead as it could put South Africa’s relations with China under the spotlight and an adverse reaction by China could have devastating consequences for SA. China has become SA’s leading trading partner, displacing countries like Germany, the US and Japan, who once played leading roles in the local economy.

China was the country that invited relative minnow SA to join the Brics alliance with heavyweights Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Further, China pledged R60bn for Africa in 2015 during the China-Africa Summit and made it clear that about R10bn is earmarked for investment in SA. The annual growth of imports to SA from China by October was estimated to be around $15.7bn (R216bn) or 18.3% of overall imports compared to second-placed Germany at 12%, followed by Japan at 5.3% and the US at 7.1%.

Economists said if the SA-China trade relationship broke down it would have a severe impact on SA but, on the other hand, China also could not afford to lose South Africa as an ally.

Tshepo Kgadima, an independent economist, said, “It will be a surprise if China keeps silent. South Africa needs to come clean because China is a very important trading partner.

“SA’s laws prevent any elected official from doing business on their own, without the government’s involvement or approval.”

Kgadima said the local governments could do little to facilitate foreign investment without the cooperation of the national government.

“The country is covered by the One China policy and anything outside this is simply a breach of policy,” he said.

Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Capital, said legal experts could argue the toss “but the reality is politically Tawain knows SA adheres to the One China policy and they need to follow.

“But this does not mean investment should only come from mainland China, because there are even Chinese investors in Taiwan.”

He said the spat was more political noise than a serious trade issue. “From a distance, there is political confusion.”

The DA told The New Age yesterday that Msimanga did not breach any policy and the party would not entertain the territorial fight between Beijing and Taipei.

Stevens Makgalapa, DA MP and spokesperson, said that the Department of Trade and Industry had itself taken a delegation to Taiwan (in 2013) and that Taipei and Tshwane were working on a “twin cities” agreement.

“Nothing is signed but there is a twin-city agreement.

“Bilateral trade between Taiwan and South Africa in 2016 is estimated around R21.7bn.”

Makgalapa said the DA would not be bullied by the so-called One China policy.

“Our foreign policy is not made in China and we cannot be dictated to by China.

“What we have done is formed a city to city relationship since both are independent and can trade on their own. We don’t need a national policy ticket to do business for the people of Tshwane,” he said.

Bernard Sathekge

bernards@thenewage.co.za