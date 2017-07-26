Tsonga Summit to Launch in September 2017

The year 2017 will give birth to the first ever Tsonga Summit set to take place from the 1st to the 2nd of September 2017 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Celebrating this milestone under the theme “VaTsonga, contributing towards Social Cohesion, integrating nations beyond the borders”.

“It’s about the VaTsonga culture with the main focus on the language, history, over and above the background of where we come from,” says founder, Mr Nzama Mathebula.

“The one element that we keep questioning is ‘who are we when it comes to the South African Landscape?’ We don’t have a share when it comes to the South African history and the South African discourse.”

The Tsonga summit was born from an ongoing discussion among vast VaTsonga communities on how they can ensure their identity as an ethnic group can be carried forward & prolonged for generational diversity –www.langavi.co.za

Giyani as a town is not really advanced, said Mathebula, it looks like they are falling back on issues affecting the country and therefore the idea came about to say “what is it that we can do to make sure we talk in one voice and move in one step,” expressed Mathebula.

Therefore, the best thing to do to display these fundamental aspects … is to strip down and talk about issues we face on a daily basis and assess what it is we can do as a tribe to move forward.

That is when Mr Mathebula thought the best thing to do was to create a platform where people can sit down, within the confines of a professional set-up, something that can create dignity amongst the language itself that incarnates the glory of the VaTsonga people “at an environment where people can take us seriously,” said Mr Mathebula

“It’s not a tribal kind of summit, it’s a summit that seeks to resuscitate our tribe amongst other nations,” explained Mathebula. “We are inviting each and every person to come and experience how Vatsonga do things and also how we want to move forward as a tribe, something that has never been done before.”

– Melcina Nkuna