TUT says that registration will run smoothly

After the announcement of the Matric results last week the time for registration into institutions of higher learning has begun and the Tshwane University of Technology says it is ready for Monday, as students come to register.

The institution was also marred by the student protests that rocked the entire nation last year. The disruptions where attributed to a third forces at its two Soshanguve campuses after there were incidents of arson.

Although wary of the potential of protests taking place, TUT’s spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said that the management had engaged student leadership and registration would go in smoothly.

“The university has always been committed in meeting the student leaders and to talk about resolving issues before they turn into trouble,” de Ruyter said.

She added that there will be security for those that will be conducting their supplementary exam stating that students will be escorted to the various exams venues.

TNA Reporter