TV and musical icons gone

The untimely deaths of English pop singer George Michael, US comedian Ricky Harris, South Africa’s Generations’ producer Friedrich Stark and popular Binnelanders storyline writer, Elsabe Roux has left a many fans feeling hard done by.

Both Michael and Stark were reported to have died during the Christmas weekend, while Harris’s death became news on Monday.

A Generations website statement says: “The family and friends of Friedrich Stark are deeply saddened by his sudden passing. He passed away in Cape Town on Christmas at the age of 62. Friedrich was an industry pioneer and an active leader in the SA television and production industry and played a prominent role in the Independent Producer’s Association. He will be remembered for his entrepreneurship, vision and ability to inspire and lead.” Former Generations actress Katlego Danke took to Twitter to pay her last respects to the venerated producer saying: “My condolences to the Morula Pictures & the Stark Films families for the passing of Friedrich Stark. We mourn with you. #RipFriedrichStark.”

Long-serving Generations cast member, Connie Ferguson said: “Just spoke with the family! So so sad! Praying for strength for the Starks, friends and colleagues #RIP FriedrichStark. Stark was also a producer for Afrikaans TV soapie Binnelanders alongside Roux.

