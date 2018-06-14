‘Twelve North West municipalities are dysfunctional’

The inter-ministerial Task Team led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma deployed to North West province after it was placed under administration revealed that most of the provincial problems were in the municipalities.

Dlamini Zuma told the National Council Of Province’s (NCOP) ad hoc committee on Thursday that provincial departments were not completely dysfunctional.

“Certain areas in each experiencing problems. Problems in the department of social development center on the poor working environment,” she said.

Dlamini Zuma told the committee that challenges that the social development department has are mainly caused by dire working conditions the staff has to work in.

She also revealed that 12 out of 22 municipalities were dysfunctional and requires urgent intervention.

The province was put under administration by Cabinet early last month under the section 100 of subsection one of the Constitution.

Cabinet’s decision at the time came barely a month after it had earlier took a decision to place the provincial Health department under administration.

At the time of the announcement Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said the decision was taken in order to restore trust and confidence between labour and government.

Government’s intervention in the matter came after the entire province was plunged into crisis after violent protests in several towns in the North West, with protestors demanding that Mahumapelo step down.

