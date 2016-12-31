Twitter asks for feedback: users request edit option for tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asked users on December 29, 2016, what improvements the service could implement for 2017, and many responded by requesting the ability to edit tweets once posted.

At the time of writing, over 6000 Twitter users had replied to Dorsey’s request for feedback regarding possible improvements and changes to the social networking service.

A large number of these replies suggested that the ability to edit tweets once posted, would be a more convenient way to correct typos as opposed to deleting and re-writing the tweet.

However, this then raises questions regarding authenticity issues. Suggestions were made to set up a small window of time during which tweets can be modified, after which the tweet can no longer be changed. A modification history would also keep the original tweet on public record.

Other suggestions involved introducing a bookmark option, and improving controls against online harassment on the platform.

