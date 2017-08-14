Two appear in court for murder of Thozama Njobe

Two men who allegedly murdered Raymond Mhlaba council’s speaker Thozama Njobe are to appear at the Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 47-year-old Njobe was killed in a hail of bullets in Fort Beaufort in July while she and her colleague Mandla Makeleni were driving from a gathering in New Town.

A second suspect was arrested last Monday while was being treated for stab wounds at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital.

It is reported that Njobe received death threats before she was gunned down.

Her death has left the Fort Beaufort community and ANC shocked.

It is believed that her death might be related to her fight against corruption within the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality.

The two suspects were arrested in Mdantsane near East London and they will appear in court today for their bail application.

