Two brothels and a church burnt in Pretoria

Two brothels and a church were among the buildings burnt in Pretoria West on Saturday, as locals targeted foreign nationals who they blame for widespread crime.

It echoes last week’s violence in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.

It’s alleged that unnamed men, went on the rampage. They burnt two brothels and torched a suspected drug den.

About 26 cars were burned down in a workshop. Some of the cars were not even a year old.

Police still don’t know who the attackers are, but are investigating cases of arson.

Police spokesperson Augustine Selepe says, “We received a call that the community around Pretoria west has gathered and they wanted to burn the houses that they alleged are being used as brothels. Two houses were burnt. Police were called in and no one was arrested.”

“We are also investigating two cases of arson and we are currently investigating that of the cars that were burnt down in a workshop. No one has been arrested and police are continuing with the investigation,” adds Selepe.

Police remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, some locals fear for their lives, and hope for intensified law-enforcement to quell the tensions.

