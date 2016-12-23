Two children, adult burn to death in Harrismith collision

A collision between a truck and vehicle left three people including two minors dead on the N3 in Harrismith, Free State on Friday .

Athlenda Mathe for Netcare911 said that when paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that both the truck and vehicle had burst into flames.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the truck driver managed to jump out of the truck before it burst into flames,” said Mathe.

However, an adult and two children that were trapped inside the vehicle burnt to death.

The road is still closed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters has shown concern with the increase in the number of accidents even with the launch of road safety campaign.

Min @DipuoPeters: I remain concern with the spate of road crashes & fatalities that remains on an ⬆️in major parts of our country’s roads — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) December 23, 2016

“I urge all road users, motorists and pedestrians alike, to make road safety their number one priority.” says Min @DipuoPeters — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) December 23, 2016

-TNA Reporter