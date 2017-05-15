Two cops arrested for bribery

Two Mtubatuba police officers are due to appear in court for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The arrested members, aged 33 and 40, were on duty when they stopped a bus at Zamimpilo area along the N2 freeway near Mtubatuba.

It is said that the bus which was enroute from Emanguzi to Durban was searched and counterfeit goods were found on an elderly woman.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa said that the two officers allegedly asked the woman to pay them R500 so that they will not arrest her.

“The woman allegedly paid them R200 as she did not have enough cash. She was not arrested and the members left without confiscating the counterfeit clothing. Concerned citizens who witnessed the incident reported the matter to the police,” said Langa.

Mtubatuba police responded swiftly and the two members involved were arrested.

Langa condemned the member’s conduct.

”We will not hesitate to take stern action against those involved in corruption and who are tarnishing the image of the police. While the criminal case is being investigated, a parallel departmental misconduct investigation will be carried out. Such individuals do not belong in the SAPS,” he said.

