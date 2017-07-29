Two dead, several injured after stampede at Soweto derby

Two people have died and several others injured during a stampede at FNB Stadium at the Soweto derby.

Confirmation from #Police of dead & critical injury’s due to stampede at Gate-J during #Carlingblacklabel match Chiefs v Pirates. #SABCNews. — Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) July 29, 2017

#Stampede Two people are confirmed dead after a stampede at the Soweto Derby. Multiple injuries. RW — Ray White (@raywhitesa) July 29, 2017 #Stampede [PIC] Apology to sensitive twitter users. Body of one of those who died in stampede at Chiefs/Pirates match. CREDIT: Eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Ho5Ypu5561 — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 29, 2017

#Stampede BREAKING: Supporters believed to have pushed each other in the perimeters of the stadium leaving two dead #sabcnews — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 29, 2017

The stampede happened during a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.