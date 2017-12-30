Two die, 10 injured in a three-vehicle collision

Two people died and ten others sustained injuries when three vehicles collided on the N6 outside of Reddersburg, Free State Saturday morning.

On arrival, paramedics found the vehicles scattered across the highway.

According to ER24 one of the vehicle drivers and a baby were found with fatal injuries, which led to death and they were both declared dead at the scene.

“At least ten other people were found with minor and moderate injuries. Paramedics treated them on the scene and later transported them to various hospitals in the area,” ER24 said in a statement.

The cause of the incident is still unknown and will form part of SAPS investigation.

-TNA Reporter