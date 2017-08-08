Two killed, two injured in Centurion accident

Two people have been killed and two others injured on Tuesday evening when a truck collided with four other vehicles on the N1 south-bound highway near the Oliefantsfontein turnoff in Centurion.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found the vehicles spread across the entire highway, One of the light motor vehicles had burst into flame and was well alight.

Fire services battled the blaze and managed to extinguish the fire after a short time.

“Upon inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of a man and woman lying in the burned-out vehicle. Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“Two other patients were found on the scene. One patient had sustained critical injuries while the other had sustained moderate injuries,” ER24 said in a statement.

Patients were treated on the scene before they were transported by other services to a nearby hospital.

The traffic is still heavily affected in the area and motorists are urged to find alternative routes.

The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

-TNA Reporter