Two men arrested in R300 000 Limpopo drug bust

Two men will appear at the Mookgopong Magistrates’ court after they were arrested with large quantities of drugs.

Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said police received a tip-off about a car that was transporting drugs from Gauteng to Limpopo.

“The hawks acted swiftly on the tip-off and spotted the alleged vehicle in Mookgopong (Naboomspruit).

“Upon searching the vehicle drugs we discovered Methcathinone (CAT) to the value of R300 000.”

Both suspects will appear at the Mookgopong Magistrate Court on Wednesday 23 November to face charges of illegal possession of drugs charges.

-Edwin Matji