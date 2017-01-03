Two men to appear in court on charges of murder

Two men are expected to appear at the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing separate charges of murder.

Their arrest follows their involvement on alleged murder incidents on New Year’s Day in Oukasie location in and Phase 03 in Brits respectively.

In the first incident, police were informed about a person who died at a local hospital after being due to alleged stabbing at approximately 06:30 on Sunday, 01 January 2017.

The police were told by the victim‘s father that the suspect, aged 19 allegedly stabbed his with a knife. He informed the police that the incident occurred at one of the local taverns in Oukasie location. The police were shown the victim’s body with a stab wound on the back. The suspect was later traced and arrested. Investigation into the matter continues.

In another unrelated incident at Phase 03 in Brits at about 02:30 also on Sunday, 01 January 2017, the police were summoned to a scene of murder where they found a 32-year-old man dead with a stab wound on the neck.

According to information, the suspect and the victim, a woman aged 21 had an argument that led to the latter fatally stabbing the man with unknown object.

The victim was certified dead on the scene and the suspect was arrested. Investigation into the matter continues.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents and urged members of the community to always strive to solve their differences amicably.

Motswenyane said that it is sad and unacceptable that these incidents occur between people who know each other who can talk to each other peacefully to avoid life threatening fights as seen in the two occurrences.

-TNA Reporter