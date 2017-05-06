Two suspected robbers killed in shootout

Mpumalanga police shot and killed two suspected robbers in a sho​ot out in Secunda on Friday.

Police received a tip off about a possible armed robbery ​planned for a hardware store by an alleged armed gang in Vlakfontein, in Warbuton. Two other suspects were arrested at the scene while another managed to ​flee.

Police said they sought ​r​einforcements from the SAPS’s National Intervention Unit, TRT Witbank, Crime Intelligence Ermelo and LCRC Ermelo to help them in carrying out the operation.

“True to the allegations, four suspects were seen entering the targeted shop and allegedly produced firearms. One of the suspects noticed the police and started shooting at them, the police retaliated fatally wounding two suspects in the process,” the ​Hawks said in a statement.

The police seized a Mercedes Benz believed to be used as a getaway car​ and​ three pistols

Mpumalanga ​Hawks ​p​rovincial ​h​ead Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the ​team work demonstrated by the team and warned that the Hawks are now turning the tables against organi​sed ​crime and ​”will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to​” fight serious crime in Mpumalanga and across the country.

Meanwhile, two suspects will appear before Ermelo Magistrate Court on Monday 8th May 2017 facing possible charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of Illegal firearms and ammunition.

-TNA Reporter