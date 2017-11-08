Two traffic officers granted R1000 bail for alleged corruption

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has on Wednesday granted R1000.00 bail for two traffic officers from the Msunduzi municipality for alleged corruption.

The duo, aged 32 and 26 were arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigations members after being accused of soliciting a bribe from a motorist in the Pietermaritzburg area.

It is alleged the motorist resisted their attempts, however, his vehicle was impounded by the two officers and they demanded a bribe for its release.

An undercover operation was conducted and the two were arrested after taking money from the complainant.

The case was postponed to 13 December 2017.

-TNA Reporter