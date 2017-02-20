Two trains have collided in Pretoria

At approximately 18:05, Metrorail Train 9478 travelling from Dewildt to Pretoria collided head on with Train 9457 between Rosslyn and Medunsa Stations.

Dewildt trains are suspended until further notice. Buses are arranged to run between Winter nest, Rosslyn and Dewildt stations.

Emergency services and Metrorail’s Protection Services are already at the scene assisting injured +/-100 commuters. No fatalities reported.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear at this stage.

Metrorail requests commuters to exercise patience and work with authorities in giving priority to attend to the injured commuters.

Management apologises for the inconvenience caused.