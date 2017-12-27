Two women expected in court for concealment of birth

Two sisters will appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga today to face charges of concealment of birth and attempted murder.

Their appearance stems from developments that took place on Christmas at the Masibulele Trust, near Mbuzini.

The police were alerted to a sound that resembled a baby crying from public toilets not far from the suspects’ home.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma said that when South African Police Service officials arrived at the scene, they discovered that the sound was a newborn baby who had allegedly been left to die in a pit toilet.

“Investigations pointed to the two suspects in question, of which the 23-year-old had been pregnant. It transpired that the suspect was assisted by her sister to give birth to a baby girl who they tried to get rid of,” Zuma said.

The pair were arrested and taken into custody after the mother had been taken to the hospital for check-ups.

Zuma urged young mothers not to attempt to get rid of their babies due to any circumstances but to seek assistance from relevant avenues.

