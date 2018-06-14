Three killed at Malmesbury mosque attack, suspect shot dead

Three people have been killed in an attack at a mosque in Malmesbury, Western Cape on Thursday Morning.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect walked into the mosque and stabbed two worshipers to death during a morning prayer session.

The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by the police following the incident.

#sapsWC Attack at a mosque in Malmesbury leads to 3 deaths. Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues following the stabbing to death of 2 people at a mosque in Malmesbury early this am. Suspect armed with a knife fatally shot by police. IPID at the scene ME pic.twitter.com/ne7ErMYtql — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2018

In a statement, the Muslim Judicial Council has expressed its shock about the attack.

“We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I’tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjid was injured.

A statement by the Muslim Judicial Council following the killing of two people at a #MalmesburyMosque pic.twitter.com/EtECrrDRxT — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 14, 2018

“We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity has bee given.” Reads the statement.

More to follow as the story develops.

-Afro Voice Reporter