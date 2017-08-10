Uber adds safety but calls on police to help

UBER South Africa has introduced new safety features to help eliminate hijackings and attacks on its driver-partners.

General manager Jonathan Ayache, said the new pilot cash indicator feature would grant driver-partners an option to choose whether to accept a cash trip request or not.

This follows recent attacks and hijackings on Uber drivers especially in Gauteng in the past months. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said three foreign nationals were arrested

in Midrand for hijacking an Uber driver. Two more people were arrested between

Pretoria and Roodepoort for attempted hijacking of an Uber car.

Makhubela said about four incidents of Uber hijackings had been reported in the past month. Ayache said he hoped the new safety features would eliminate the safety concerns

of its driver-partners and ensure that safety on the routes was guaranteed.

“We have introduced many key safety features that did not exist before the introduction

of Uber in South Africa. We will remain committed to using and investing in technological

solutions to any issues, including safety.”

“Unfortunately, Uber’s technology cannot prevent crime, but with the introduction of core safety features such as GPS tracking, 24/7 support, and an emergency number for drivers, as well as our partnership with multiple security companies and now the cash indicator,

we are doing everything we can to prioritise the safety of those using our app,” he

said.

“The new pilot cash app will not completely replace the cash option. Some driverpartners

feel that the cash option has opened them up to new riders and provides the consumer with more choice.

We believe riders should have the freedom to pay for rides how they wish, but driverpartners should have the freedom to accept cash trips or not,” he said.

Uber said it was committed to working with the authorities that have promised to prioritise the safety of Uber driver-partners in Gauteng and around the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the continuous violence with the recent acid attack on an Uber driver. The violence and aggressive behaviour is completely unacceptable,” spokesperson Samantha Allenburg, said: “We are doing all we can to prevent incidents and provide assistance to driver-partners and riders. We need more support from the authorities and policy makers to help prevent and condemn this intimidation,” she said.

